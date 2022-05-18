Sub-Inspector of Survey Dept. held on graft charge

A Sub-Inspector with Department of Survey, S. Balamurugan (44), was reportedly caught-redhanded while demanding and accepting ₹5,000 bribe for name transfer of patta, here on Wednesday.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths, led by Inspector of Police, A. Ambrose Jayaraja, laid a trap and arrested Balamurugan at Palanganatham.

DVAC sources said that S. A. Sugumar of Palanganatham had bought a house in June 2020 and had applied for name transfer of patta.

When he approached the Sub-Inspector of Survey, he had demanded the bribe for surveying the land as part of the process of name transfer of patta.

Based on his complaint, the sleuths laid a trap and arrested him when he accepted the money at Santhanam Road in Palanganatham.

He would be sent to judicial custody, sources added.