A Special Branch Sub-Inspector of Police, Manivannan, 54, of Tiruchuli Sub-Division, died of heart attack at his residence in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

The police said that the SI had come home in the afternoon.

His son who returned from college found his father lying in an unconscious state. Manivannan, a 1993-batch police constable, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.