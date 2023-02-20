ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspector of Police assaulted

February 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

A Sub-Inspector of Police, Balamurugan, was assaulted by three persons, including an autorickshaw driver, at Karadikkal junction on Sunday.

Police said that the SI, attached to Chekkanoorani police station, was going towards the police station in his personal car. While crossing Karadikkal junction, he found an autorickshaw plying in a rash manner. The SI stopped the vehicle and reprimanded the driver for his negligent act.

The conversation turned into an argument and the driver, identified as M. Premkumar of Kunnampatti, and two others assaulted him. The police officer sustained bleeding injuries.

Based on his complaint, Austinpatti police arrested the driver and booked him for assaulting, abusing and using force to prevent an official from discharging his duties and for criminal intimidation.

