Sub-Inspector of Police assaulted in Madurai

May 02, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Kumaresan (52), was assaulted by a drunk youth, S. Thangapandi (28) when the police officer was involved in vehicle check at Palanganatham.

The police said that the SSI along with one Head Constable, Balasubramanian, was involved in vehicle check on Wednesday, when they found the youth creating nuisance by riding his bike on the middle of the road.

The youth got hold of the SSI by his shirt and pushed him down. Later, he picked up a stone and hit him on his head.

The SSI was admitted to a private hospital.

The youth was arrested for assaulting, abusing, for criminal intimidation and for preventing the police officer from discharging his duty.

