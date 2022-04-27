Sub-Inspector held on graft charge

Aruppukottai

V. Ramanathan, 30, Sub-Inspector of Police, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹ 10,000 from an accused who had failed to comply with condition for anticipatory bail at M. Reddiyapatti police station near here on Tuesday.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, P. Thangamani, 40, of Ramasamypatti in Ramanathapuram district was booked in a hurt case in January 2022.

However, he got anticipatory bail from court with the condition that he had to sign in the register of M. Reddiyapatti police station for 30 days from February 7.

After having signed the register for a week, he did not turn up at the station for 10 days. When he came to the police station after 10 days, he told the Sub-Inspector, Ramanathan, that he could not sign the register as he was unwell. He was ready to produce a medical certificate to support his claim.

However, the SI told him that he could cancel his bail for not complying with the condition. Though Thangamani signed the register for the subsequent days, he was not allowed to sign for the 10 days when he did not turn up.

After completing 30 days of signing register, the SI asked the accused to give ₹ 20,000 to set right his failure to sign the register. When the accused said that he had spent a lot on his bail, the SI told him that he could make the chargesheet in favour of the accused and sought ₹ 10,000.

As he could not tolerate the harassment of the SI any more, Thangamani lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Virudhunagar unit, on Tuesday.

A team of DVAC sleuths, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran and Inspectors of Police, R. Boominathan and Bharathi Priya, laid a trap and caught him red-handed.

The incident of the SI receiving the money from the complainant at the police station had been recorded in the closed circuit television camera, the police said.

The SI was arrested and sent to remand under judicial custody.