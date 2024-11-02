ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector dies after he comes in contact with live wire at Paramakudi

Published - November 02, 2024 03:47 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, while he was on security duty for the Thevar Jayanthi, he was removing a flex banner, which came in contact with a live wire. The government has announced a relief of ₹25 lakh to his family

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector of police died after he reportedly came in contact with a live wire near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Saravanan, 36, native of K. Nedungulam near Kamudi, was attached to the Paramakudi Town police station. Around 8 p.m., while he was on security duty for the Thevar Jayanthi, he was removing a flex banner, which came in contact with a live wire. Saravanan died instantaneously, the police said.

Saravanan, who is survived by wife Vijayalakshmi, son and daughter, joined the police force in 2011 and became a sub-inspector in 2016.

Stalin condoles death

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condoled the death of Saravanan and said the Police Department had lost a young officer. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a relief of ₹25 lakh to Saravanan’s family.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham; Inspector-General of Police (South Zone) Prem Anand Sinha; DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Abhinav Kumar; and Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh paid their last respects to Saravanan at his home town. He was laid to rest with a 21-gun salute.

