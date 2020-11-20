Sub-Court inaugurated at Sattur

20 November 2020 21:37 IST

Virudhunagar

The subordinate judiciary is the backbone of the justice delivery system. The Bar and the Bench together should ensure speedy justice to the litigant public who have utmost faith in the justice system, said Madras High Court Judge Justice V.M. Velumani at the inauguration of the Sub Court at Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

Inaugurating the Sub Court via videoconferencing, Justice Velumani said that she was constrained to do so in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped that the situation would get better in the coming days. She urged the judicial officers to ensure qualitative and quantitative disposal of cases.

Justice Abdul Quddhose said that earlier the litigant public from Sattur had to travel to Aruppukottai. With the Sub-Court established in Sattur, it is a boon to the people. Courts are being opened for the benefit of the people and speedy justice must be ensured to build their confidence in the judiciary, he said.

The Virudhunagar Principal District and Sessions Judge A. Muthusaratha welcomed the High Court judges, judicial officers and advocates to the inauguration of the Sattur Sub Court. Chief Judicial Magistrate C. Kathiravan proposed a vote of thanks.