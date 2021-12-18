Sub-Court inaugurated at Oddanchatram

Additional courts would be established wherever required in order to reduce pendency of cases and ensure that there was no delay in the justice delivery system, said acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a Sub-Court at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district. He urged the Bar Associations to work together to ensure justice for people. The Sub-Court was a long-pending demand for residents of Oddanchatram.

Law Minister S. Raghupathy said that the government was taking steps to provide the required infrastructure and manpower to the judiciary. The Sub-Court in Oddanchatram was one such example. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said that the Sub-Court was a boon to the people of Oddanchatram who otherwise had to travel to the Sub-Court in Palani

Collector S. Visakan said that the Dindigul district administration was committed to providing required infrastructure to the judiciary. Principal District Judge M.Jamuna welcomed the gathering and Chief Judicial Magistrate J. Mohana proposed the vote of thanks.

The acting Chief Justice will be sitting in Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on December 20 and 21.

A Division Bench of the acting Chief Justice and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals.