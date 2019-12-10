Sub-committee inspects Periyar dam

THENI

The sub-supervisory committee undertook an inspection at Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday. The committee members inspected the main dam, baby dam and gallery area, storage level, inflow, outflow, seepage and shutter operation.

The sub-committee last inspected the dam on November 19, when the water level stood at 128.45 feet. Currently, the water level in the dam is 128.05 feet.

The sub-committee, headed by Saravanakumar from the Central Water Commission, included Periyar Special Divisional Executive Engineer Sam Irwin and Assistant Executive Engineer Kumar from Tamil Nadu and Executive Engineer from Kerala Irrigation Department Jose Zachariah and Assistant Executive Engineer Praseeth.

Later, the sub-committee held a meeting at Kumily, PWD officials said. The Supreme Court had allowed storage of water up to 142 ft in Mullaperiyar dam, and the committee periodically inspected the dam for its safety and stability, the officials added.