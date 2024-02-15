GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sub-Committee inspects MullaPeriyar dam

February 15, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KUMILY

The sub-committee of the MullaPeriyar dam visited the site on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the overall performance and functioning of the reservoir.

With the storage level at 129.65 feet (permissible level is at 142 ft), the team members went around the Main dam, Baby dam, gallery area, shutters and checked the seepage water levels.

The committee members held a discussion and told media persons here that the Supervisory Committee was likely to visit the dam before March 15.

The members further said that they conducted physical inspection of the shutters - 1, 7 and 8 and said that it was in good condition.

On the road laying works, the members said that between Vallakadavu and Periyar dam, the Kerala Forest department was carrying out the works at a cost of ₹31 lakh.

While the Kerala Police have been given a new boat, the Tamil Nadu representatives sought permission for their boat - Tamizhannai - for surveillance and among other duties.

The sub-committee meeting was chaired by Central Water Commission (Cochin) executive engineer Satish with TN being represented by executive engineer Sam Irwin and Assistant Executive Engineer Kumar. The Kerala side was represented by Executive Engineer Anil Kumar and Assistant Engineer Arunraj, the officials said.

