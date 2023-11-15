ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-committee inspects Mullaperiyar dam

November 15, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court appointed sub committee members inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam at Thekkady in Kerala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The sub-committee on Mullaperiyar dam inspected the reservoir on Wednesday in the backdrop of water level in the dam crossing 131.30 feet.

Led by its Chairman, B. Satish, Executive Engineer, Central Water Commission, Cochin, its members, Executive Engineer, Periyar dam Special Divison, J. Sam Erwin, Assistant Engineer, T. Kumar, Executive Engineer, from Kerala, Anil Kumar, and Assistant Engineer, Arun, inspected the main dam, Baby dam, seepage gallery and the shutters.

The committee also inspected the functioning of three of the shutters at the dam.

