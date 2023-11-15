HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sub-committee inspects Mullaperiyar dam

November 15, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court appointed sub committee members inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam at Thekkady in Kerala on Wednesday.

Supreme Court appointed sub committee members inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam at Thekkady in Kerala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The sub-committee on Mullaperiyar dam inspected the reservoir on Wednesday in the backdrop of water level in the dam crossing 131.30 feet.

Led by its Chairman, B. Satish, Executive Engineer, Central Water Commission, Cochin, its members, Executive Engineer, Periyar dam Special Divison, J. Sam Erwin, Assistant Engineer, T. Kumar, Executive Engineer, from Kerala, Anil Kumar, and Assistant Engineer, Arun, inspected the main dam, Baby dam, seepage gallery and the shutters.

The committee also inspected the functioning of three of the shutters at the dam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.