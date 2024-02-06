ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Collector detains illegal stone miners, heavy equipment

February 06, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, detained two earthmovers, two tractors and nabbed three persons even as they were mining stones illegally on Monday night.

 When the Sub-Collector saw mining of stones from the banks of the Tamirabharani Flood Carrier Channel on Cheranmahadevi – Kalakkad Road on Monday night, he inquired them. As they were found to be taking the stones illegally, he detained two heavy earthmovers and as many tractors, besides detaining 3 persons.

 He also detained 5 heavy trucks for overloading even as the lorries were taking cargo to Kerala. Based on the complaint from the Revenue Department officials, Cheranmahadevi police have registered cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US