Sub-Collector detains illegal stone miners, heavy equipment

February 06, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, detained two earthmovers, two tractors and nabbed three persons even as they were mining stones illegally on Monday night.

 When the Sub-Collector saw mining of stones from the banks of the Tamirabharani Flood Carrier Channel on Cheranmahadevi – Kalakkad Road on Monday night, he inquired them. As they were found to be taking the stones illegally, he detained two heavy earthmovers and as many tractors, besides detaining 3 persons.

 He also detained 5 heavy trucks for overloading even as the lorries were taking cargo to Kerala. Based on the complaint from the Revenue Department officials, Cheranmahadevi police have registered cases.

