Sub-Collector cancels property deed as son refuses to take care of father

The property gifted by an old man to his son was cancelled after the latter refused to take care of his father and evicted him from the house.
Officials said Bhoothathan, 85, of Palayamkottai, married Amma Ponnu and had a son, Mahalingam. He married Parvathi of Palayamkottai again and had a son, Murugan, and daughter, Selvi. He registered his property comprising eight cents of land with a house in the name of Murugan.
When Murugan refused to take care of his father and evicted him from the house, Bhoothathan filed a complaint under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 with Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli, Manish Naranavare and sought cancellation of the property deed.
Following comprehensive inquiry, Mr. Manish cancelled the deed and returned the property to the old man on Thursday.
