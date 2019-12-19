Madurai

Sub-Collector cancels property deed as son refuses to take care of father

more-in

The property gifted by an old man to his son was cancelled after the latter refused to take care of his father and evicted him from the house.

Officials said Bhoothathan, 85, of Palayamkottai, married Amma Ponnu and had a son, Mahalingam. He married Parvathi of Palayamkottai again and had a son, Murugan, and daughter, Selvi. He registered his property comprising eight cents of land with a house in the name of Murugan.

When Murugan refused to take care of his father and evicted him from the house, Bhoothathan filed a complaint under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 with Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli, Manish Naranavare and sought cancellation of the property deed.

Following comprehensive inquiry, Mr. Manish cancelled the deed and returned the property to the old man on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 6:46:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sub-collector-cancels-property-deed-as-son-refuses-to-take-care-of-father/article30349624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY