Stunts, sand and uneven manholes pose danger to vehicle users on New Natham Road

January 19, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Madurai

New Natham Road has become dangerous with youths using the wider road as a testing track for their skills of rash riding and stunts.

The stretch has become so notorious for such stunts that during the New Year eve, the police had to close down the elevated corridor as a precautionary measure.

On Friday afternoon, two youths were performing stunts in full public glare. Probably, they were testing the performance of an unregistered high-speed bike, passing through the Armed Reserve Ground.

They created panic among fellow road users so much so that all other bike riders slowed down allowing them to go ahead.

The presence of bus stop at Athikulam junction did not deter them and the youths continued with their attempts with sit-down wheelie till they parked the bike in a two-wheeler showroom by abruptly cutting through the traffic on the right lane and jumping on to the pedestrian pathway.

Only on the previous Friday, did a woman constable from Tiruppalai police station suffer injuries when three youths, involved in rash riding, hit her, when they came on the wrong direction in Bank Colony.

Madurai city police have put up barricades at important junctions to slow down the speed of vehicles. But, a casual watch for a few minutes would reveal that two-wheeler riders, including women, and those wearing police uniform, violate safety norms and take wrong direction to avoid circuitous route up to the next opening on the fourway road.

This violation is more pertinent near petrol bunks.

Adding to the misery of road users is the accumulated sand on both ends of the road. Vehicles skid on the sandy portion. Hence, many riders avoid a good portion of sandy road margin and tend to ride on the middle of carriageway.

Another risk the road users are facing here is the uneven surface of manholes of underground drainage in a few stretches.

The manholes which are lower than the surface of the carriageway are visible only when the riders come closer to them.

“Even at a speed of 30 kmph or 40 kmph it would be difficult to avoid it. When they panic and attempt to avoid it by turning right or left, they face the danger of being hit by speeding vehicles following them closely,” said a police officer of Madurai City Traffic wing.

The manholes should be clearly marked with yellow paint around them to make them visible for distance. “More importantly, the engineers should ensure that the manholes are on the level of carriageway surface,” the officer said.