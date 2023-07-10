Stunt master ‘Kanal’ Kannan arrested for controversial tweet

July 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Cyber Crime Wing police of Kanniyakumari district have arrested cinema stunt master and Hindu Munnani office-bearer ‘Kanal’ Kannan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Christianity on a social media platform.

The Cyber Crime Wing police registered a case against him on July 1 for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Christianity on Twitter. In his complaint, Austin Bennet, DMK IT wing’s deputy organiser from Thittuvilai, said Kannan had posted on Twitter a “manipulated video” of a preacher dancing with a girl and captioned that it was the culture of a foreign religion.

He alleged the tweet was posted with the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of Christianity and triggering hatred between different faiths to undermine public peace.

The Cyber Crime Wing police registered the case against ‘Kanal’ Kannan and asked him to appear for an inquiry in their office on Monday. ‘Kanal’ Kannan appeared before the police along with his advocates, and tried to leave the office for lunch before the inquiry was over, claiming that he was a diabetic. However, the police stopped him, saying that he could not be allowed to go out in the midst of the inquiry and that food would be served to him in the office itself.

Even though the advocates accompanying him argued with the police that he should be allowed to take lunch on time, the police stood firm. Around 7 p.m., ‘Kanal’ Kannan was arrested for his controversial Twitter post.