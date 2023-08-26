HamberMenu
Study with focus and apply what you learnt for the society’s benefit: Minister

August 26, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice S.S. Sundar hands over certificate to a candidate who completed a course at the SOCO Trust in Madurai on Saturday. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is seen.

Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice S.S. Sundar hands over certificate to a candidate who completed a course at the SOCO Trust in Madurai on Saturday. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is seen. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and the Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice S.S. Sundar felicitated students who successfully completed a one-year certificate course - ‘Promoting Inclusive democracy for young leaders’ at the SOCO Trust here on Saturday.

U.S. Consulate General-Chennai and Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Academy for Democratic Values ( A unit of SOCO Trust) organised the event. A manual for Human Rights Defenders was released at the event. Mr. Thiaga Rajan told the students that it was their duty to learn, analyse, debate, discuss and to arrive at the core understanding. They must apply what they learnt in the society for the benefit of common man, he said.

Justice Sundar said that human rights education needed focus and protection at the grassroot level for ensuring basic human dignity to the poor and weak and making it meaningful. He said that corruption came in the way of people getting justice. There were areas where one had to concentrate and give protection to people, he said.

U.S. Consulate General-Chennai Cultural Affairs Officer Scott E. Hartmann took part in the event through video conference. Managing Trustee of SOCO Trust A. Mahaboob Batcha and Programme Director S. Selva Gomathi were present. The students shared their experience.

