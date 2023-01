Study hall opened at AR Ground library

January 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai City Police have opened a study hall for job aspirants at its library located at Armed Reserve Ground. Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar inaugurated the study hall. The library has over 4,000 books meant for those preparing for competitive examinations and will benefit police personnel and their family members. Deputy Commissioners of Police V.V. Sai Praneeth (South) and G. Vanitha (Headquarters) were present. ADVERTISEMENT

