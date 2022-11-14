Study centre dedicated for job aspirants in Tirunelveli

November 14, 2022 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, which has reconstructed the Palayamkottai bus-stand under the ‘Smart City’ programme for augmenting its revenue by renting out the shops, has also dedicated 1,420 square feet air-conditioned and nice-looking space of this bus-terminus building for moulding future bureaucrats, particularly from the middle, lower-middle class and poor families.

When Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, while crossing the park near Palayamkottai bus-stand in their vehicles, used to see the job aspirants sitting under the shades of the trees keenly preparing for competitive examinations, the civil servants planned to convert a hall in the first floor of the newly built Palayamkottai bus-stand into a ‘study centre’ for them.

Now, the air-conditioned Centre, inaugurated by Mr. Vishnu on Monday, is ready to receive students between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. with a good number of quality study materials required for cracking the competitive exams.

The ‘heart’ of this study centre is the set of books from Shankar IAS Academy, Chennai, all sponsored by Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy.

The Commissioner has sponsored the entire set of books from all topics for students preparing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exams.

The students need to pay ₹ 12 a day (Re. 1 per hour) for using the study materials.

“The money to be collected from the users will be used for maintaining the centre and paying the electricity bill while the payment for the caretaker will be borne by the Corporation,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

Even though this curved bright hall facing the statue of E.V.R. Periyar is situated close to the busy road, no vehicle noise enters the Centre as it has been provided with tall noise-proof glasses to insulate the students from any distraction. The candidates, upon entering the centre, should keep their bags and the mobile phones in a safe created for this purpose. The activities of the students can be monitored by the Corporation officials through the two ‘electronic eyes’ fitted in the centre.

As of now, the hall with 8 tables can accommodate 48 students and it can be increased up to 60 based on need.

“If this initiative gets good patronage from the students, we’ll think of creating another ‘study hall’ for the benefit of NEET aspirants,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Both the civil servants have planned to rope in at regular interval serving and retired IAS and IPS officers to give pep talks to the students and share the secrecy behind their success.

“Since students of southern districts are known for their determination, hard work, loyalty etc. a bit of guidance will enable them crack these competitive exams. So we’ve taken this initiative, which will certainly yield good results in future,” Mr. Vishnu hoped.