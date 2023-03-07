Studio owner in Melapalayam arrested under POCSO Act

March 07, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Palayamkottai All Women Police have arrested a studio owner for allegedly misbehaving with a girl working in his studio.

Police said studio owner Mohamed Ismail, 57, of Apollo Colony in Perumalpuram, misbehaved with a minor girl working in his studio in Melapalayam. After the girl informed her parents about the incident, they filed a complaint with the Palayamkottai All Women Police.

Subsequently, the police arrested Mohamed Ismail on Tuesday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.