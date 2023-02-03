ADVERTISEMENT

Studio owner duped by online trickster

February 03, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of online fraud, a trickster cheated a person stating that he had won a gift voucher for ₹8 lakh and vanished with ₹2.20 lakh.

Cyber Crime Police Inspector D Vetrivelrajan said that a case has been registered under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 66 D IT Amendment Act of 2008.

The complainant, a photo studio owner R. Soundarapandian (46) of Ayyakannu Samy Street North Street here has said that he received a post in January. The cover contained a scratch card and when he erased it, there was a congratulations message stating that he had won a gift voucher for ₹8 lakh.

Not knowing that he was being trapped, the complainant reportedly called the mobile phone number and enquired about the scratch card.

The trickster told him to transfer money from his bank account several times, which he did. Later, he realised that he had been tricked and lodged a complaint.

The officers at the Cyber Crime Wing said that public should ignore such calls or offers from strangers. Preliminary inquiry suggested, the complainant had received the scratch card in the name of a popular consumer firm dealing with home needs from Kolkata.

Further investigation was on.

