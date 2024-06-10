Students welcomed with sweets and drum beats on reopening day in Madurai

Students on the school reopening day on Monday, after an extended summer vacation, were welcomed with flowers, sweets, and beats of ‘parai,’ at the Madurai East Panchayat Union School at Thirumohur, and Madurai East Panchayat Union Elementary School at Othakadai in Madurai

The Union Elementary School which has both Tamil and English mediums started their day by serving morning breakfast to the children who were present at the school about 7AM.

“School uniforms and books were distributed to the students before the reopening date and for the newly admitted students both the uniform and books would be given to them within a short period”, said a school official.

To encourage students for being present on the reopening day school administrations distributed prizes and thier parents were recognised at the meeting for choosing government schools over private schools for their wards’ education.

Panchayat heads and the alumni of the school made their presence on the first day to welcome students along with the teachers and prinicpal.

Similarly, students at the Ponmudiyar Corporation Higher Secondary school were welcomed with roses and sweets.

Making note that summer has not receded yet, the school headmistress M. Naga Jothi emphasised the importance of drinking enough water and staying hydrated. To provide a new ambience to the students, one of the old buildings which was originally constructed before 15 years during the World Tamil conference, was under renovation which according to officials would be completed within 20 days.

Further, renovations of other facilities like toilets were also carried out in the school. Considering the increasing strength, the school administration said they have started English medium in science from the current academic year.

Though students missed their long holidays on the first day of school, they were happy about meeting their classmates after more than a month. Introducing themselves to their teachers and new classmates, students entered their classes wishing for a happy and successful year ahead.

