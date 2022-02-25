Students visit nuclear installation

TIRUNELVELI

A group of 21 government school students, who are being trained for cracking the Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Examination through District Collector V. Vishnu’s specialized coaching programme, had the opportunity to visit Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project recently.

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vishnu has designed an intensive coaching programme for the bright students of government higher secondary schools to train them crack JEE, one of the toughest exams being conducted for securing admission in the IITs and other top engineering institutions.

As he is an alumnus of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi, he has roped in a few faculty members of his Alma Mater to train the underprivileged students from the government schools for cracking the IIT – JEE.

“Pursuing their higher education in India’s topmost engineering institutions would be a dream for many students. However, getting trained for cracking the national level admission tests for these institutions like IIT, NIT etc. is not an easy task for a student from a remote village. Hence, we have started this specialized coaching with the help of good number of faculty from NIT –Tiruchi,” Mr. Vishnu said.

After a screening test and personal interaction conducted for 443 students, twenty-one Class 11 students from government higher secondary schools across the district with the zeal to work hard for learning new ideas were identified for this special coaching programme, which was started in mid-January in online mode due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Accompanied by their parents, the students met the Collector on February 10 last. During the informal chat with the Collector, the students expressed their ambition and their desire to visit high-tech installations including atomic power stations.

“As most of the students were from villages and from different background, they needed exposure to various jobs and research activities. In order to gain knowledge about engineering and other fields of research, many trips were planned to incite interest among the students. And, their maiden trip started with the visit to KKNPP recently,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The industrial visit gave a rare opportunity to the students to see all the exhibits and working models and machines of KKNPP at the Information Centre where they were taught about the basic principles of reactors and how power is generated through the fusion of atoms.

Also, the students were shown 3D videos about KKNPP and its 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER reactors. The young visitors were also educated about the basis of radiation, different elements and rays and also about the journey or nuclear power plants in India and worldwide.

“The enthusiasm being shown by these students to understand and learn new ideas is quite amazing and unparalleled. I firmly believe that good number of these students will crack the IIT-JEE, thanks to the efforts of the faculty of NIT – Tiruchi,” Mr. Vishnu said.