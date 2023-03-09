Students visit first edition of Theni book fair

March 09, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - THENI

The 10-day long first edition of the Book Fair in Theni district has attracted huge turnout of students from government schools and colleges, said District Collector R. V. Shajeevana here on Thursday.

According to a press release, the Collector said many book publishing companies have offered fabulous discounts ranging from 10% to 20% to the visitors, especially, students from government institutions.

Special prize coupons are also being given worth ₹100 to each student at select stalls. At the selfie point oraganised at the Book Fair, underway at the Menaka Mill grounds, many students posed for photographs.

On March 8, lyricist Vairamuthu was the chief guest, who spoke on World Women’s Day. He hailed women for bringing in laurels and appealed to the student community to cultivate a reading habit. He hoped the Book Fair played a key role in spreading knowledge to the students.

Writers from the district were honoured and the organisers said that on March 8 alone, a little over 3,000 people visited the Book Fair and purchased books to the tune of ₹4.25 lakh.

Saktivel, a student from Theni studying in Class 12 in a government school said there were plenty of books on Tamil, Science and fiction. He was happy visiting the fair, where some of his classmates too had come.

Dog Show

On March 10, police trained dogs would be exhibited at the book fair and other varieties of dog breeds in the district would also participate. The organisers said that the fair would conclude on March 12.