Students urged to take part in mission to make Thoothukudi clean and green

Mayor Jegan Periyasami has appealed to the students to actively participate in the Corporation’s mission of creating a clean and green Thoothukudi by planting as many saplings in the town.

Distributing prizes to winners of a drawing competition organised here recently on averting air pollution, Mr. Jegan said the industry-rich port town of Thoothukudi was facing serious air pollution threat due to smoke billowing from these industries, including thermal power plants. Hence, the Thoothukudi Corporation, to offset the harm caused by air pollution, started planting of saplings across the town and had so far planted two lakh saplings in the past two years.

While the treated sewage water of the Corporation was being given for watering the saplings, school children were being encouraged to plant at least one sapling in each house.

The Mayor also informed that the degradable waste getting generated in the Corporation was being converted into manure to be given to the public free of cost for nourishing their homestead gardens and the trees.

“The residents, particularly students, should realise that the waste getting generated in each house is the responsibility of the resident. They should hand over the waste separately as degradable and non-degradable so that the conversion of degradable waste into manure will be easy. If you join hands with the Corporation, we can create a green and clean Thoothukudi and liberate the town from air pollution,” Mr. Jegan said.

He appealed to the students to visit the STEM Park created at a cost of ₹28 crore.

