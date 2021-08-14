Students urged to read Constitution

14 August 2021 19:40 IST

Madurai

T. Ravichandran, Assistant Professor, Centre for Gandhian Studies, Gandhigram Rural Institute, requested students to read the Constitution and learn about our political structure.

He was presiding over a webinar on nation building, by the 2TN Girls Battalion NCC, Madurai, and the NCC Unit of Lady Doak College.

Dr. Ravichandran, a Gandhian, began his speech by recalling the glorious eve of our Independence day in 1947. He said, “People from around the country were excited to see the tricolors go up in the Red Fort for the first time. Our history of freedom struggle was not just a glorious one, but also a unique one. While great freedom struggle movements like the American War of Independence, the French Revolution and the Russian Revolution saw thousands of people being killed in wars, ours wasn’t the same. We lost some valuable lives, but never killed people. We suffered, endured and ended up triumphant.”

Dr. Ravichandran also added that India needed economic independence which was Gandhiji’s vision. “Close to 8.5 crore people in India can be classified as extremely poor. We should prosper as a society, without economic and religious or caste-wise differences. Students should not fall prey to issues like communalism, and casteism or chauvinism,” he said.

Capt. Dr. T Shantha Meena, NCC Officer, Lady Doak College, convened the webinar that was attended by principals and NCC cadets across the city.