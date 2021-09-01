Students turn up in good number as schools, colleges reopen

Virudhunagar

01 September 2021 20:59 IST

Schools in Virudhunagar district reopened on Wednesday with students of Classes IX to XII turning up in good numbers even as the school administration followed standard COVID-19 protocol.

After the State Government made it mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff members to have taken at least one dose of COVID vaccine, out of 10,577 staff members, 10,342 had complied with the instruction.

Advertising

Advertising

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, who inspected few schools in the town, said that a total of 392 high and higher secondary schools re-opened on Wednesday. Over 1.05 lakh students have enrolled in IX to XII classes in Government, aided and private schools in the district.

He verified whether the classrooms and school premises were cleaned and disinfected by the respective local bodies as instructed. He also checked with the heads of schools about the attendance of students and whether the students and staff members were following the standard operating procedures.

Mr. Meghanath advised the students to ensure that they wear mask without fail and also encourage their parents to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He appealed to the students to make the best use of the physical classes.