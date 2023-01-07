Students told to strive hard to achieve their dreams

January 07, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Striving to achieve one’s dream is as important as dreaming big, according to Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore.

He was speaking at the 27th graduation ceremony of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College here on Saturday.

The MP stressed that trying and making serious efforts despite hurdles to realise one’s dream is very crucial. He underlined that hard work is the key.

“The thought in one’s subconscious mind to work hard is essential to achieve one’s goal. Because, what you think is what you will become in the future,” he said.

Mr. Tagore said that a student’s dream is a collective ball of the wishes and dreams of one’s parents, relatives, teachers and the college they study.

He lauded the transformation the college had undergone in the past 15 years in catering to the educational needs of students from rural pockets of Madurai district and he encouraged the graduates to bring laurels to the institution.

The MP conferred degrees upon 1,128 graduands, out of which 919 were from the undergraduate streams while 129 students were from postgraduate streams.

A total of 49 rankholders received gold medals and certificates for their academic excellence.

Principal in-charge S. Venkateswaran administered the formal graduation day pledge during the ceremony.

College’s president S. Rajagopal, secretary M. Vijayaragavan, joint president R. Jayarama, joint secretary M. Rajendra Babu, treasurer A. Alwarsamy and others were present.