Students told to spread Gandhian values

November 26, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The way Mahatma Gandhi saw the world was different from other contemporaries and his principles stand relevant even today. Graduands must help spread the message of Gandhian thoughts, said J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 12th convocation of the Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research at the Gandhi Memorial Museum here.

“Believe in yourselves and that you are important in a society. This attitude paves way to contribute to the country’s development as well as treat everyone with respect and equality,” he said.

Mr. Kumar shared a few lines from many books that spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s qualities, especially of how he held honesty and truth as the ultimate virtues. He also urged the students to propagate the “value system” learnt through the course.

“As much as it is important to be honest, it is important to be right as well. To point fingers at wrong things is very important and the strength to stand against them is a quality we ought to learn from Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Kamalathmanandar, president of Ramakrishna Math, delivered a spiritual address highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s principles.

The VC conferred diploma degrees on 54 graduates who majored in courses on scientific yoga, meditation and holistic health.

Museum’s Secretary K.R Nanda Rao, Education Officer R. Natarajan, Principal of Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research R. Devadoss, and others were present.