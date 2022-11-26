Students told to spread Gandhian values

November 26, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, handing over degree certificate to a graduate at the Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The way Mahatma Gandhi saw the world was different from other contemporaries and his principles stand relevant even today. Graduands must help spread the message of Gandhian thoughts, said J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 12th convocation of the Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research at the Gandhi Memorial Museum here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Believe in yourselves and that you are important in a society. This attitude paves way to contribute to the country’s development as well as treat everyone with respect and equality,” he said.

Mr. Kumar shared a few lines from many books that spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s qualities, especially of how he held honesty and truth as the ultimate virtues. He also urged the students to propagate the “value system” learnt through the course.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As much as it is important to be honest, it is important to be right as well. To point fingers at wrong things is very important and the strength to stand against them is a quality we ought to learn from Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Kamalathmanandar, president of Ramakrishna Math, delivered a spiritual address highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s principles.

The VC conferred diploma degrees on 54 graduates who majored in courses on scientific yoga, meditation and holistic health.

Museum’s Secretary K.R Nanda Rao, Education Officer R. Natarajan, Principal of Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research R. Devadoss, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US