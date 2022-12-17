Students told to keep updating themselves to be efficient

December 17, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Graduates are entering a world characterised as VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous). Hence, one must keep learning and updating in their field of study to be efficient in workforce, said T.R. Sivaram, Managing Director, Royal Classic Group, on Saturday.

He was addressing the 37th Graduation Day of Thiagarajar College in Madurai.

“Being a job-maker and job-seeker is different but what stands common to achieve in both streams is hard work and the intent to be a good human. The thirst for skilled and trust-worthy employees among the entrepreneurs is high now, which, the job seekers must make use of,” said Mr Sivaram.

“Tamil Nadu has the best work environment in current times that a young job-seeker or an entrepreneur needs, in contrast to the situation 40 to 50 years ago. People then had to move to bigger cities like Mumbai to make it big, which is not the case now,” he said.

Spotlighting the difference between a leader and leadership, he said that becoming a leader might come by virtue of seniority or recommendation, but how well one delivers with one’s leadership skill and builds a team is much more important.

Mr. Sivaram also underlined the importance of maintaining a positive attitude towards life and following a healthy lifestyle. “Having a good circle of friends and networking with the right kind of people is very crucial to succeed in life,” he added.

College’s Secretary Karumuttu K. Thiagarajan said that degrees were conferred on as many as 992 students and 312 students in the undergraduate and postgraduate streams respectively. He added that the college bagged the 22nd rank as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)’s 2022 ranking.

He said that the placement record of their students had been consistent even during the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged the graduates to keep learning throughout their life.

Principal D. Pandiaraja and others were present.