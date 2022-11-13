Students told to be part of India’s productivity revolution

Karumuttu T. Kannan, Chairman of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, conferring degree on a student at the Graduation Day of Constituent Colleges of Anna University in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Be leaders and outperformers instead of being a part of the herd, said Chairman of Thiagarajar College of Engineering Karumuttu T. Kannan on Sunday.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony for the academic year 2020-21 of the Constituent Colleges of Anna University at the Anna University’s Regional Campus here. Noting how India progressed in the last 50 years, Mr Kannan said the students are graduating at a prosperous time. “When the world population is aging, India comprises around 50% of people in their productive age who can contribute immensely to the country’s growth,” he said.

“At a time when European countries bring down number of workdays in a week, hard-working Indians contribute to the productivity revolution. Young graduates should be leaders of digitisation and chip in with India’s industrial revolution,” he said.

“Be informed on latest developments in your chosen field and to set your goals high and work towards achieving them. Graduating is not the pinnacle of one’s academic stint. One has to be a student all his life,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Anna University R. Velraj administered the pledge.

A total of 487 students were conferred with degrees - 248 and 190 students from University College of Engineering in Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, respectively, received graduation degrees while 49 students from Anna University Regional Campus received postgraduate degrees.

Dean of Anna University Regional Campus K. Linga Durai presented the academic report.

Registrar G. Ravikumar, Director of Centre for Constituent Colleges P. Sakthivel, Deans J. Jegan and S. Sutha, professors and parents were present.