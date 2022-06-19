Students to be transferred to other colleges

The Virudhunagar district administration has taken steps to transfer 203 students from Electro Homeopathy College here to other institutions across the State.

The students had made the request for transfer to Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, expressing their unwillingness to continue in the college after its chairman was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a female student recently.

On the Collector’s instructions, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Kalyankumar and Tahsildar D. Arivazhagan held talks with the students and tried to accommodate them closer to their native place.

A total of 109 students would be shifted to a college in Vellore and the remaining to other districts. The administration also took efforts to get them a no-objection certificate, transfer certificate and partial refund of the fee.