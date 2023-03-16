ADVERTISEMENT

Students take part in ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ awareness campaign

March 16, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students perform at an ‘Ennum Ezhuthum; campaign at Goripalayam in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

An awareness campaign van on ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ mission was flagged off by Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika in Madurai on Thursday.

The objective and importance of the mission was explained as part of the campaign. Government school students took part in the event. They participated in various activities that included singing, dancing and elocution. The children were given gifts in appreciation of their talent.

The campaign van made a stop at various places such as Goripalayam, Othakadai and K. Pudur. The mission aims at addressing the learning gap, caused by COVID-19 pandemic, among primary school children. It aims at ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy.

