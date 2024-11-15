ADVERTISEMENT

Students take part in cultural festival

Published - November 15, 2024 09:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Children performing folk dance at a school in Palayamkottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Friday inaugurated a district-level cultural festival for school students at St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai.

The Tamil Nadu government has been conducting various competitions to identify and nurture the talents of students. The State-level competition is being held for the last two years and this is the third edition. District-level competitions are held separately for all the government and government-aided school students. Winners of these competitions qualify for State-level events.

Speaking at the event, the Collector expressed his happiness over the theme centered around environmental protection . Highlighting Tirunelveli district’s geographical significance, he said, “Our district encompasses all five types of landscapes - Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neidhal and Palai - with the perennial river Tamirabharani.” It is our collective responsibility to protect the river, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US