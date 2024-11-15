 />
Students take part in cultural festival

Published - November 15, 2024 09:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Children performing folk dance at a school in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Children performing folk dance at a school in Palayamkottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Friday inaugurated a district-level cultural festival for school students at St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai.

The Tamil Nadu government has been conducting various competitions to identify and nurture the talents of students. The State-level competition is being held for the last two years and this is the third edition. District-level competitions are held separately for all the government and government-aided school students. Winners of these competitions qualify for State-level events.

Speaking at the event, the Collector expressed his happiness over the theme centered around environmental protection . Highlighting Tirunelveli district’s geographical significance, he said, “Our district encompasses all five types of landscapes - Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neidhal and Palai - with the perennial river Tamirabharani.” It is our collective responsibility to protect the river, he added.

