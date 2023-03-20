HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students take out rallies to stress road safety

March 20, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students take out an awareness rally organised by Madurai City Traffic Police on Monday.

Students take out an awareness rally organised by Madurai City Traffic Police on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Hundreds of students from schools and colleges took part in awareness rallies taken out across the city on Monday to promote wearing of helmets by bike riders to avoid head injuries

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon flagged off the rally organised by Madurai City Traffic Police to mark World Head Injury Day, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy. Stressing that head injury sustained during road accidents by motorists was causing many deaths, Mr. Arumugasamy said that such deaths could be avoided by wearing helmets.

Students from schools, arts and science colleges, paramedical institutions, traders, doctors and hospital staff participated in the rally taken out on various stretches of roads across the city.

The students held placards highlighting the need to follow road safety rules, wear helmets and avoid rash riding.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.