Students take out rallies to stress road safety

March 20, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

Hundreds of students from schools and colleges took part in awareness rallies taken out across the city on Monday to promote wearing of helmets by bike riders to avoid head injuries

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon flagged off the rally organised by Madurai City Traffic Police to mark World Head Injury Day, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy. Stressing that head injury sustained during road accidents by motorists was causing many deaths, Mr. Arumugasamy said that such deaths could be avoided by wearing helmets.

Students from schools, arts and science colleges, paramedical institutions, traders, doctors and hospital staff participated in the rally taken out on various stretches of roads across the city.

The students held placards highlighting the need to follow road safety rules, wear helmets and avoid rash riding.