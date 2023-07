July 19, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MADURAI

Over 200 school students took out an awareness rally as part of the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations in Madurai on Tuesday. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off the rally at Tamukkam ground. Students took out the rally from Tammukam ground and reached the World Tamil Sangam via Gandhi Memorial Museum.