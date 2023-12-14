Students suffer minor injuries as branches of uprooted tree fall on them

December 14, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MADURAI

At least 17 Class IX students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Therkutheru near Melur in Madurai district suffered minor injuries after branches of a tree that got uprooted fell on them on the school premises on Thursday.

The students were sitting under the tree and were preparing for the half-yearly examinations when the branches of the uprooted tree fell on them. Immediately, they were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. They were accompanied by their parents and the school staff.

Madurai Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika visited the GRH and enquired about the condition of the students. Addressing media persons at the GRH later, she said the students had suffered bruises. The injuries were minor in nature and none of them had suffered any major injury, she said.

The students panicked after the incident. They were given first aid at the hospital and later shifted to the general ward. They were, however, under observation, she said.

Ms. Karthika said she had recently visited the government school for an inspection and there were no major problems there. The tree that got uprooted was not a big one or an old tree. When she inquired about it, she was told that there was a strong wind at the time of the incident which could have uprooted the tree. Officials would be visiting the school on Friday to carry out an inspection in this regard, she said.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel said the students suffered minor injuries. They were being treated and would be discharged on Friday, he added. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha too visited the GRH. She spoke to the students and the officials and enquired about the condition of the students.