Students stage protest demanding suspension of hostel warden be revoked

Students of Government Postgraduate Students Hostel run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department on Thursday staged a protest in front of the hostel in Madakulam in Madurai demanding the suspension of their warden be revoked.

The students said that their warden, M. Sankara Sabapathi, also a secretary of a forum for the welfare of the students, after paying homage to freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, spoke about various demands not being met by the Department.

The students said that the warden was a friendly person and he was supportive. All he did was speak about the various issues and demands not being met by the Department. He did not speak anything against the government. He was suspended without giving him a proper chance to respond to the issue, they said.

“The suspension should be revoked and he should join service by September 23. If not, we will submit a petition to the Collector. If there was no proper response even then, the protest will continue,” the students said.

Mr. Sabapathi said that representing the forum he and other office bearers had made the representations to the government. The officials had assured that the demands would be looked into. The demands which included filling up of vacancies and others were not looked into despite the assurance given, he said. When he shared his view on this, he was placed under suspension, he said.

