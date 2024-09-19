GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students stage protest demanding suspension of hostel warden be revoked

Published - September 19, 2024 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The inmates of Government Post Graduate Students Hostel run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department stage a protest in front of their hostel at Madakulam in Madurai on Thursday.

The inmates of Government Post Graduate Students Hostel run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department stage a protest in front of their hostel at Madakulam in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Students of Government Postgraduate Students Hostel run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department on Thursday staged a protest in front of the hostel in Madakulam in Madurai demanding the suspension of their warden be revoked.

The students said that their warden, M. Sankara Sabapathi, also a secretary of a forum for the welfare of the students, after paying homage to freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, spoke about various demands not being met by the Department.

The students said that the warden was a friendly person and he was supportive. All he did was speak about the various issues and demands not being met by the Department. He did not speak anything against the government. He was suspended without giving him a proper chance to respond to the issue, they said.

“The suspension should be revoked and he should join service by September 23. If not, we will submit a petition to the Collector. If there was no proper response even then, the protest will continue,” the students said.

Mr. Sabapathi said that representing the forum he and other office bearers had made the representations to the government. The officials had assured that the demands would be looked into. The demands which included filling up of vacancies and others were not looked into despite the assurance given, he said. When he shared his view on this, he was placed under suspension, he said.

Published - September 19, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.