Students stage protest against hike in fees

March 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Students stage a protest in front of VOC College in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Students stage a protest in front of VOC College in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning increase in semester examination fee and other fees payable to Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, students of three colleges here boycotted classes and staged demonstration on Tuesday.

 The protesting students from VOC College, Bishop Caldwell College and Kamaraj College said the semester examination fee for an undergraduate paper has been increased from ₹100 to ₹140, and for a postgraduate paper from ₹160 to ₹220. Besides, there is a sharp increase in the fee for revaluation and getting provisional certificate and no objection certificate.

 Over 2,000 students participated in the demonstration organised in front of VOC College by Students Federation of India. Similar agitations were organised in front of the other two colleges also.

 They said the SFI would mobilise students from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts and lay siege to MSU if the hike was not withdrawn.

