Students showcase their story-telling skills at carnival

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 12, 2022 22:02 IST

Students at story carnival held in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Students let their creative juices flow at the ‘Story Carnival,’ a two-day story-telling event, hosted by Mahatma Montessori Higher Secondary School, Baba Building here.

Veteran storytellers Geeta Ramanujam, K. R. Vidhyaa and Rohini Chidambaran attended the event. Other attendees included storytellers from Russia, Kenya, Italy and Indonesia.

One of the highlights of the festival were the floats that depicted a variety of themes such as epics, village folklores, fairy tales and stories revolving around birds, animals and oceans.

The carnival was packed with various elements including book fair, puppet-making, ‘Story Houses’ where students from the group of Mahatma Schools narrated stories in various genres with vibrantly decorated wonderland-like settings.

Students competed in various inter-school competitions such as role play, clay modeling, puppet-making, ‘Sing a Story’ among the others. The rolling trophy was bagged by Virudhunagar T.S.M. Manickam Nadar Janaki Ammal (VMJ) Higher Secondary School who also received a cash award of ₹30,000.

Ms. Rohini called for schools to infuse story-telling aspects while teaching subject concepts since they help students learn better while Ms. Vidhyaa commended the involvement of students and teachers.

