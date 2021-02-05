‘Students should shun the practice of untouchability’

Untouchability is a social evil practised by people in the past generations. But education should empower people to differentiate between right and wrong, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said.

Addressing students at a meeting organised in connection with Communal Harmony Week at Government Higher Secondary School at M. Chathirapatti near here on Friday, Mr. Sujit said that it was the responsibility of educated persons to set right the wrongs committed by theire forebears.

The Communal Harmony Week was observed between January 24 and 30 to mark the values Mahatma Gandhi stood for on the occasion of his death anniversary on January 30.

Stating that the Father of the Nation had fought against untouchability, he said the practice of discrimination among people was prevalent largely in the older generations. “Even now, this evil of untouchability is practised. However, there are legislations to deal with those who commit the crime. But it is the duty of educated people to set right the past wrongs,” the SP said.

Stating that every man is born equal in the society, to stop discrimination among the people on the lines of caste needs not law but awareness among people, he added.

All students in every class were friends and there is no difference among them. “Students should not only desist from practising untouchability, but also create awareness among their family and friends about this evil,” he added.

Mr. Sujit asked students not to get married at an age younger than the permitted age. “Any person who marries a girl aged below 18 years will be sent to jail along with their family members, Students should alert the police about such incidents planned in their area,” he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police S. Vanitha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Vijayakumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, K. Krishnapandi, were among those who were present.