Students should learn about opportunities in higher education, says Collector

Virudhunagar district administration holds career guidance programmes for 2,500 students to create awareness on admission procedures in various institutions of higher education

Published - June 29, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan addressing higher secondary students of government and aided schools at a career guidance programme in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan addressing higher secondary students of government and aided schools at a career guidance programme in Virudhunagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Virudhunagar district administration is conducting career guidance programmes for 17,398 Class XI and XII students of government and aided schools across the districts.

The programmes are conducted for about 2,500 students in different batches in which they are being apprised of the different courses available.

At a meeting on Saturday, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the objective of the programme was to make students aware of the entrance examinations like NEET, CLAT, JEEE, and CUET to get admitted in different courses for their college education.

“Though many students got high marks in public examinations, they could not get admitted to colleges because of lack of awareness. This shows that awareness on the opportunities to join various courses was as important as getting high marks,” the Collector said.

The Collector said it was important for students to know the opportunities in each field before choosing the course.

Lecturers and experts spoke about various aspects of higher education and opportunities.

