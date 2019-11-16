Students should feel privileged studying medicine: Telangana Governor

MADURAI

Students studying medicine should feel privileged and blessed as they were taking up the noble profession of saving human lives, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Velammal Healthcare Innovation Awards 2019 valedictory function, held at the Ida Scudder Trade Centre, she said that the student community should strive and study hard.

She pointed out that the students should face challenges instead of giving into peer pressures. Problems are part of student life and they should tackle it and not take hasty decisions.

The Governor urged the students to take up research as there were aplenty of opportunities, which would ultimately benefit the society.

Nearly 70 persons from various States took part and presented their innovative inventions, out of which three participants were awarded the VHI awards under each of the three categories of surgical, diagnosis and digital innovations.

The winners were selected based on 10 criteria, including sustainability and affordability by a jury of nine eminent persons from the medical field from across the country.

There were 14 renowned national and international speakers who gave lectures on various topics to students.

In his presidential address, Velammal Educational Trust Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam said that innovation and smartness in approach are the key to success in any field.

Technology and innovation are the reasons behind the massive growth in diagnosis and treatment. Several diseases that were impossible to treat have become treatable only because of technology, said Chairman and Quality Director, Aravind Eye Care System, R.D. Ravindran, who was the Guest of Honour.

Ms. Tamilisai later distributed the awards to all the nine winners. The first place winners under the three categories were R. Mala, Dr. Senthil Kumar and N. Sunil Vignesh and they were given ₹2 lakh each. The second and third place winners were given ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively.

Velammal Medical College Chief Executive Officer Venkata Phanidhar welcomed. Dean R.M. Raja Muthiah proposed a vote of thanks.

Correspondent of Velammal Educational Trust M. Velmohan and Chief Executive Officer M. Velmurugan were present.