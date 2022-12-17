  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Students should exhibit virtues throughout their life, says VC

December 17, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar presents a degree to a student at the graduation ceremony held at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, on Saturday.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar presents a degree to a student at the graduation ceremony held at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Students should spread the moral values and ethics they learnt at educational institutions among people they interact with after leaving the college, said Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-chancellor J Kumar here on Saturday.

He was presiding over the fourth Graduation Day ceremony at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur. He said the students should exhibit virtues throughout their life. The students should never forget the sacrifices made by their parents in bringing them up. The role of teachers was also important as they were the ones who mould students as responsible citizens through education. The degree awarded on every successful graduand should be useful to the community in one way or the other, he added.

A total of 428 UG students and 31 PG students received the degrees. College chairman K Raju, secretary R. Muthukumar, and Principal R Ushadevi were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.