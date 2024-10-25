Students should be familiar with AI, says Collector

In an era, where robust growth was happening around, the students passing out of college, irrespective of whether they were in arts and science programme or pursued engineering courses, they should be familiar with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its operations, said Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan here on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day seminar-cum-awareness workshop for school and college students organised in the MEPCO Engineering College, Sivakasi, on October 24 and 25, he said that it was a myth that AI would lead to joblessness or that it might create a void with modern gadgets.

The Collector said that instead of cultivating apprehension, he suggested the youngsters to think of adapting to change. ”Learning new things helps you to equip and also instil confidence to face challenges...” he told the gathering.

By preparing for the future, the individual would benefit and the society would also be in safe hands, the Collector said and urged the students to utilise the opportunity and learn the nuances in the AI through experts and resource persons.

Apart from the engineering students, the officials had identified students from other streams in arts and science colleges.

The district administration had proposed to conduct such an awareness programme in the larger interest of the student community. The officials had chosen the students from across the district from various segments. Irrespective of which syllabus they were studying, the Collector suggested that every student should know something about AI, so that the fear was not there.

The resource persons from various institutions presented lectures on the merits and uses of AI for both the school and college students.

Many students after participating in the event said that the programme was useful to understand the concepts and functional aspects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) among others.

