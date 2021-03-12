Students send 1 lakh postcards requesting parents, relatives to vote without fail

Thoothukudi

12 March 2021 18:20 IST

As a novel and an effective initiative, the district administration has encouraged students to send 1 lakh postcards to their parents and relatives appealing to them to cast their votes without fail in the Assembly election scheduled to be held on April 6 so as to achieve the dream of cent per cent polling.

Even as the district administration is carrying out a range of voter awareness programmes everyday to encourage every electorate to come to the polling station positively on April 6 to cast the vote in this keenly contested Assembly election, students from Class 9 to 12 from various government and private schools have been involved in this noble mission. The students were given postcards to write an appeal to their parents, grandparents and the relatives requesting them to exercise their franchise without fail to ensure vibrant democracy.

As the district of Thoothukudi houses over 14 lakh voters in six Assembly segments – Kovilpatti, Ottapidaaram (Reserved), Vilaathikulam, Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam and Tiruchendur – it was decided to reach directly to at least 5 lakh voters – over one-third of the electorate - through these postcards, all sent by the enthusiastic children.

“The students have written soulful letters asking their parents, grandparents and the relatives to fulfil their democratic right without getting lured by cash, gifts and allurement of any sort. We believe that this emotional appeal from their children as part of SVEEP (systematic voters education on electoral participation) will make them vote without any fear or favour,” said District Collector K. Senthil Raj.

Since 1 lakh postcards were not readily available in the district as only a few people use it as medium of communication, Dr. Senthil Raj, who contacted the senior officials of Department of Posts, sourced it from the neighbouring districts.