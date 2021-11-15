Students seek semester exams in online mode

Madurai

Hundreds of students of The American College staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday against the college administration’s decision to conduct semester examinations in offline mode.

The students asked when more than 50% of teaching all these days was through online mode and even the internal examinations were conducted in online mode, why should the end of semester examination alone be conducted in offline mode.

Even when students were allowed to attend the college physically, the mode of teaching was only through online, they said.

“After the State government announced that all semester examination should be conducted in offline mode, we made the announcement. The college cannot take a decision on this issue,” Principal M. Davamani Christober said.

The students said they sought online examination only for this semester as transition from online to offline would take more time.

After staging a protest on the college premises in the morning, the students marched towards the Collectorate and squatted in front of it. They claimed that some colleges in the city were conducting the examination in online mode.

Meanwhile, the Principal announced postponement of the examinations by two weeks.

“As of now, we have given them more time to prepare well for the (offline) examination. The final call on the mode of examination will depend on the government’s instructions,” Mr. Christober said.

Examinations for second year and third year undergraduate courses and final year postgraduate courses were scheduled to begin on Monday and get over by the first week of December. For the first year UG and PG students, the examinations were scheduled for the first week of December.

The students dispersed around noon after the announcement of postponement of examinations.